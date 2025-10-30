Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather to end the week

MISSOULA — Shaping up to be a nice day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking at pleasant weather for what ever plans you have for Halloween. We'll see clear skies and sunshine early Friday with clouds increasing by the afternoon leading to cloudy skies by Friday evening. Highs top out in the 40s to low 50s.

We're looking at a mild weather system moving in from the Pacific over the weekend. Scattered rain showers will develop Saturday afternoon primarily across northwest Montana.

The most widespread rain looks to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be very mild topping out in the 50s to even low 60s. Temperatures will be back in the 40s to low 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, no major weather systems are on the way, however, we will be under an active and mild weather pattern. This means scattered valley rain along with light mountain snow will be possible each day starting Monday and continuing through the week.