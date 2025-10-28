Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather Tuesday

MISSOULA — We'll some morning clouds and fog with afternoon sun today. Overall a pleasant Fall afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Our next system brings another round of light rain and mountain snow primarily to Northwest Montana on Wednesday.

We'll also see some breezy winds develop with this system Wednesday as well.

The end of the week is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the 40s and 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will bring another round of rain to all of western Montana by the weekend.

This system is shaping up to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.