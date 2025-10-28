Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather Tuesday

Nice Tuesday
Larry Stolte
Nice Tuesday
Posted

MISSOULA — We'll some morning clouds and fog with afternoon sun today. Overall a pleasant Fall afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Our next system brings another round of light rain and mountain snow primarily to Northwest Montana on Wednesday.

We'll also see some breezy winds develop with this system Wednesday as well.

The end of the week is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the 40s and 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will bring another round of rain to all of western Montana by the weekend.

This system is shaping up to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader