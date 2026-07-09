Weather Forecast: Pleasant Thursday, hot this weekend

MISSOULA — Overall looking at a pleasant day ahead of us with sunshine and highs running in the low to mid 80s.

High pressure strengthens Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 90s Friday then low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Models are showing a few pop up thunderstorms possible Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Hot temperatures continue into the start of next week as highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Shower and thunderstorms opportunities then look to return primarily impacting southwest Montana by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.