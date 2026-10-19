Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather continues to start the week

MISSOULA — Mild and dry weather remains the main story through Wednesday. Highs will continue to run 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the low to upper 60s.

Changes start Thursday afternoon as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread precipitation along with cooler weather to end the week.

Highs will still be in the low to mid 60s Thursday then cool into the 40s Friday.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain and snow showers returning Sunday.