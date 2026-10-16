Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather through the weekend

MISSOULA — Another round of valley fog is possible Friday morning, once this clears expect sunny skies with highs ranging in the low to upper 60s.

We'll see another warm day Saturday with highs again in the low to upper 60s. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Expect gusts around 25-35 mph.

Overall, very pleasant Fall weather will continue into next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s Sunday and Monday then mid to upper 50s through the middle and end of next week.