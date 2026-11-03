Weather Forecast: Quiet weather continues through the week

MISSOULA — Some valley fog to start your Tuesday around the region. Once this clears we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect sunshine Wednesday then cloudy skies Thursday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 40s on both days. There is the chance for a few light showers Thursday, but for the most part things stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen Friday leading to a warm up into the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday then highs will range in the low to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, our quiet weather pattern looks to continue with above average temperatures and dry conditions expected through at least the middle of the week.