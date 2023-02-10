Weather Forecast: Quiet weather continues through the weekend

MISSOULA - Very little has changed in the weather forecast since yesterday. High pressure keeps us mostly dry and rather mild (for February) through the weekend.

There is still a chance for a few very weak systems to bring isolated snow showers to the mountains of northwest Montana through Sunday. But even those will bring little snow accumulation.

A cold front will bring more widespread precipitation Monday and Tuesday of next week. Monday's temperatures will still be mild (upper 30s to low 40s).

This means precipitation starts as snow in the mountains and rain/snow in the valleys. Some snow will then be able to make it down to valley floors Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Right now snow amounts don't look impressive. Trace-to-2" in the valleys and 4"-to-8" in the mountains.

Once this moves through, cooler weather sets up with highs in the 20s and low 30s through the middle of next week.

