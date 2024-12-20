Weather Forecast: Quiet weather into the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure keeps us mostly quiet and mild through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.

There will be a few chances for showers this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday nights. Snow will be able to fall in the mountains with valleys seeing rain and snow. The only weather impacts will occur over mountain passes.

Rain and snow showers stick around Monday and Tuesday of next week. If doing any traveling during this time, mountain passes will again see snow while very little to no impacts will occur in the valleys.

Dry weather sets up Christmas Day and continues through the end of next week with highs remaining around 8° to 12° above normal.

