Weather Forecast: A Flood Watch goes into effect Saturday

MISSOULA — Snow has moved out and we'll have a quiet weather pattern setting up through Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid-30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday then low to mid 40s Saturday.

A warm and wet weather pattern sets up Sunday - Tuesday of next week. Snow levels will rise to pass level or even a little higher.

This means widespread rain which will lead to rapidly melting snow, water ponding and potential ice jams.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Montana starting Saturday afternoon and ending Monday afternoon.

Preventative Measures:



Protect Your Roof & Gutters: Clear gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage and reduce the risk of ice dams and leaks.

Safely remove accumulated snow from roofs to prevent structural strain and water damage.

Prevent water accumulation and flooding by moving snow away from home foundations to improve drainage and minimize water seepage.

Clear window wells to prevent basement flooding.

Stay Safe on the Roads: Avoid driving through standing or flooded water, as conditions can change rapidly.

Ice jams will also be possible affecting area streams and rivers.

Warm and dry weather sets up by the end of next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s and even a few low 50s by the end of the week.

