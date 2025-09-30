Weather Forecast: Rain and cooler Tuesday

MISSOULA- We are waking up to some nice rain around Western Montana this morning.

Rain and cooler Tuesday

Rain is moving south to north, so locations along and south of the I-90 corridor will see their most widespread rain early this morning, with some clearing later in the day.

Northwest Montana will see showers move in through the morning and continue into the afternoon.

As our pattern shifts, off and on rain will continue through the next few days with highs mostly in the 60s.

The coolest weather of the week sets up for the weekend.

Highs top out only in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, with lows falling to their coldest readings yet, dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

