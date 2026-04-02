Weather Forecast: Rain and mountain snow Thursday

MISSOULA — A Spring storm will bring valley rain/snow, mountain snow and gusty winds to western Montana today. If you have plans to travel expect winter driving conditions over those mountain passes. Below is a look at potential snow totals by Thursday night.



Marias Pass: 4"-to-8"

Rogers Pass: 5"-to-10"

MacDonald Pass: 6"-to-12"

Homestake Pass: 2"-to-4"

Lost Trail Pass: 5"-to-10"

Lolo Pass: 5"-to-10"

Lookout Pass: 3"-to-6"

Monida Pass: 3"-to-6"

Watch Here:

AM Weather 4-2-2026

After this we quickly dry things out and warm up for the weekend with highs back in the 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.

This warm weather pattern will stick around through the start of next week.