Weather Forecast: Rain and snow continues Friday

MISSOULA — Snow levels have dropped to valley floors from the I-90 corridor and north. Several inches of snow will be possible across northwest Montana through the morning as heavy snow continues to fall in the mountains.

Snow showers will continue Saturday. By the afternoon, snow bands will be possible around the region. As we know, those that fall under these bands of snow could see whiteout conditions along with rapidly changing road conditions.

We get a quick break from the precipitation Sunday before our next system brings another round of mountain snow along with valley rain Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures begin to warm Monday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

By Tuesday, warmer and drier air begins to move in with highs in the 50s and even 60s By Wednesday and Thursday.