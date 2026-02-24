Weather Forecast: Rain and snow for your Tuesday

MISSOULA — A steady band of precipitation has set up this morning roughly from the Mission and Seeley/Swan Valleys and south. Here, precipitation is expected to continue through mid morning bringing snow amounts of a trace-to-3" in the valleys with higher amounts in the mountains. As you head north of west, precipitation quickly diminishes with just light showers expected in these locations.

Behind the cold front, snow bands will be possible tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow bands can bring quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow along with rapidly changing road conditions.

We'll see scattered snow and gusty winds Wednesday with gusts of 30-40 mph possible around the region. These winds along with the unsettled weather pattern could bring another round of snow bands Wednesday afternoon.

Other than a few light snow showers here and there, primarily in the mountains Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, temperatures will warm a bit with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs ranging in the low to upper 40s.