Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Monday morning

Winter Weather Advisory
Lewis
Winter Weather Advisory
Posted

MISSOULA — Our first weather system in quite some time is bringing widespread mountain snow along with valley rain/snow Monday. This will be most widespread during the morning with drier air moving in by the afternoon.

For those with plans to travel over any of our mountain passes this morning be prepared for winter driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our passes through 11 am.

After this, a dry and cool weather pattern sets up Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Even though we will be cooler compared to last week, these temperatures are still above normal for this time of year.

Models are showing precipitation returning for the weekend with valley rain/snow and mountain snow developing Saturday and Sunday.

