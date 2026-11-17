MISSOULA — A low pressure system brings mountain snow along with valley rain or a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning. We'll see it dry out a bit for the afternoon then another round of rain and snow moves in this evening.

The biggest impacts will be seen in the mountains with Winter Weather Advisories issued for all passes except Marias and Lookout. Expect widespread snow accumulations between 3"-to-7" over those mountain passes under the advisory through the day today. Isolated higher amounts around Lost Trail Pass will be possible.

We'll see a dry day Wednesday with some fog in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.

Our next weather system will then bring light snow back to the forecast Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, highs remain on the cooler side with highs in the 30s. Scattered snow showers will be possible each day as well, primarily across northwest Montana on both Saturday and Sunday.