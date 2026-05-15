Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers for the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal Friday topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Other than a few light showers this morning, we'll stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Several systems will bring scattered rain and snow to western Montana over the weekend. The first one on Saturday will bring light snow to the mountains along with rain showers to the valleys. These showers start Saturday morning and continue off and on through the day.

The second system will move in Saturday night and Sunday morning. This system will be a bit cooler and could bring a mix of rain/snow valley locations Sunday morning. Highs Sunday top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm moving into next week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with 70s returning by Thursday.