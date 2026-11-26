MISSOULA — Valley rain and some mountain snow setting up for this Thanksgiving. Some valleys across northwest Montana may see a little snow or rain/snow mix this morning before turning to all rain this afternoon and evening.

Not heavy snow, but passes along the MT/ID border and Marias Pass in the Glacier Region will have the best chance to see some light accumulation through the day today.

Temperatures will warm leading to valley rain and mountain rain/snow Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s Friday.

Friday night into early Saturday morning, models are showing snow developing for areas along and south of the I-90 corridor for both mountains and valleys. Snow will be most likely over Lolo and Lost Trail passes during this time with just some light valley accumulation.

Once this moves through, the weekend is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Our next weather system will then bring another round of mountain snow and valley rain/snow Monday and Tuesday of next week.