Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers this evening

MISSOULA — Most of the day Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The one exception to this will be areas south of I-90 where rain showers will begin first and could develop as soon as this afternoon.

Valley rain along with mountain snow will move in for all of western Montana this evening as a low pressure system from the Pacific passes through the northern Rockies.

Scattered valley rain/snow along with mountain snow will continue each day through Thursday. Expect highs to top out in the 40s during this time.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, models are hinting at scattered showers continuing Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Overall, an active weather pattern looks to set up through the week.