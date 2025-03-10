Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers this week

MISSOULA — Looking at an active weather week ahead across Western Montana with off-and-on valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, then jump into the 50s by Wednesday.

Watch the forecast:

Rain and snow showers this week

The strongest system moves in Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to the mountain passes.

Active and cool weather sticks around Friday into the weekend, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s, along with occasional valley rain/snow and mountain snow continuing.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: