Weather Forecast: Rain and snow this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Valley rain and mountain snow is primarily falling across Northwest Montana this afternoon.

West-central and Southwest Montana are generally dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Rain and snow will slowly slide south tonight with showers reaching west-central and Southwest Montana.

Most of the snow will fall over Lookout Pass with 4"-to-7" possible, Lolo Pass could see 2"-to-5" and Marias Pass could see up to 5"-to-10" through this evening.

High pressure returns to end the week and continues into the weekend with temperatures again running above normal in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to the Cat vs. Griz game on Saturday — overall not a bad day is expected with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

