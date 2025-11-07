Weather Forecast: Rain and snow this morning, Breezy this afternoon

MISSOULA — A quick moving cold front will bring mountain snow, valley rain and breezy winds to western Montana today.

The front will move through between 4 am - 8 am meaning this is when the most widespread precipitation will be seen.

By late morning and afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a few scattered showers and breezy winds with gusts around 25-to-35 mph.

A drier pattern looks to set up for the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds, expect temperatures in the 40s Saturday, then 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, a warm weather pattern looks to set up with highs in the mid to upper 50s and even a few low 60s possible Monday and Tuesday.

After these highs, look to remain in the 50s through the week.