Weather Forecast: Rain and snow through the weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at scattered rain showers in the valleys and light snow in the mountains today. Highs are mostly in the low 40s.

Another system will bring cooler air on Saturday. This will allow snow to continue to fall in the mountains with a rain/snow mix in the valleys.

The best chance for accumulating valley snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop below freezing. Right now, only around 1" or less is expected, however, amounts will depend on how quickly rain/snow transitions to all snow. A quicker transition would mean higher snow amounts of 1"-to-3".

Mountains will have the opportunity for some nice snow to fall today through Sunday. 6"-to-12" could fall in the mountains of southwest Montana with 4"-to-10" in the mountains of northwest Montana.