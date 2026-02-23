Weather Forecast: Rain and snow to start the week

MISSOULA — After a mild and dry weekend, rain and snow makes a return to the forecast to start the week.

Scattered showers start this morning across northwest Montana then become more widespread and expand south by this afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Glacier Region (5 am Monday - 5 am Tuesday) and the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and Lower Clark Fork Region (1 pm Monday - 9 am Tuesday). Snow amounts of 4"-to-9" will be possible in the mountains with 1"-to-3" of snow or a wintry mix in the valleys.

Tuesday will see scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow as highs top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Gusty winds develop Wednesday with scattered rain and snow showers remaining in the forecast.

We'll keep light showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday with drier and cool weather (upper 30s to low 40s) expected for the weekend.