Weather Forecast: Rain and snow tonight through Sunday morning

MISSOULA — A cold front drops south out of Canada tonight bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow to western Montana into Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Glacier Region with 4"-to-8" possible above 5,500 feet and 10+" above 7,000 feet.

Lesser amounts are expected at lower elevations; however, snow levels could fall to as low as 3,000 ft. by Sunday morning, leading to some light snow in the valleys.

Marias Pass over Highway 2 between East Glacier and West Glacier could see 1"-to-3" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories cover the rest of the mountain ranges along the divide south of Glacier. Snow amounts above 5,500 ft. will range between 1"-to-5" depending on elevation.

Looking at next week, skies clear leading to some great Fall weather with cold mornings followed by sunny and warm afternoons.

Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s Monday and Tuesday morning with highs warming into the 60s by the afternoon with 70s even returning by the middle of next week.