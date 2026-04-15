Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — After a dry day Tuesday, precipitation quickly returns to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday then drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday behind the front.

Valleys will generally see rain on Wednesday then maybe mix with some snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Mountain passes will see snow return during this time frame. For those with travel plans over those passes Wednesday into Thursday, be prepared for some winter driving conditions.

High pressure quickly returns for the weekend with sunshine along with warming temperatures back into the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will then continue into next week with highs in the upper 60s and 70s by Monday and Tuesday.