Weather Forecast: Rain changes to snow tonight into Friday

MISSOULA — Snow has started to fall across northwest Montana this evening, this will continue through Friday and slide south as the arctic air moves in.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Glacier Region, Seeley/Swan Valley, I-90 corridor east of Missoula and the Butte/Blackfoot Region through Friday afternoon. Snow amounts here will range between 1"-to-6" in the valleys and 6"-to-12" in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys, the I-90 corridor west of Missoula along with the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 11 pm Thursday - 5 pm Friday. These locations will see rain transition to snow Friday morning for the I-90 corridor and north and Friday afternoon for locations south of I-90. Snow amounts of 1"-to-3" will be possible along with quickly freezing roads as arctic air funnels in. Expect snow amounts closer to 1" for areas south of I-90.

After all of this, we are still looking at cold temperatures for the weekend; however, models are now pushing the coldest air east of us. Right now, highs look to be in the low to mid-30s on Friday, then upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.