Weather Forecast: Rain changing to snow Friday

MISSOULA — Rain will slowly transition to snow from north to south through the day today. Temperatures will also be dropping through the day as arctic air moves in. Temperatures will be at their warmest point during the morning with most falling into the 20s by the afternoon.

Cold temperatures set up this weekend with lows in the single digits and teens tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night. highs through the weekend will top out in the 20s to low 30s.

Expect cloudy skies along with some light snow or snow flurries Saturday, then some sunshine by Sunday.

Active weather looks to continue into next week as the next system could bring a round of light snow Monday night into Tuesday then again with rain and snow Thursday.

Highs top out mostly in the 30s through next week.