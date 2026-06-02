Weather Forecast: Rain comes to an end Tuesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue across northwest Montana through this morning. Expect drier weather to set up by the afternoon with clouds skies overhead. Highs today top out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Due to the recent rain Flood Warnings continue for Flathead and Mission Valleys with Flood Watches in place for the Glacier Region along with the Clark Fork River near Missoula. Minor flooding is occurring, especially in low lying areas.

We'll see a quick warm up with sunshine and dry weather Wednesday with highs running in the mid to upper 70s.

A quick moving system will bring a chance for showers once again over night Wednesday into Thursday morning. This system will quickly move through with sunshine returning Thursday afternoon along with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s Friday, then cool a bit Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s to low 70s through the weekend.