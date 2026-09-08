Weather Forecast: Rain continues for NW Montana

MISSOULA — It's been a very wet past 24 hours across northwest Montana. Record rainfall was recorded yesterday in Kalispell with all of northwest Montana seeing between .50" - 2.00" of rain. A Flood Watch continues for NW Montana through Tuesday morning.

Lewis

And we're not done yet. Rain showers will continue for northwest Montana through this morning before skies finally start to clear this afternoon.

High pressure sets up Wednesday and Thursday bringing warmer and drier weather to the region. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, then mid 70s to low 80s Thursday.

Friday into the weekend, models are showing another round of rain will be possible. Temperatures cool off a bit as well with highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday then 60s for the weekend.