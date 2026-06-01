Weather Forecast: Rain continues Monday

MISSOULA — Rain continues to fall across western Montana today with the heaviest rain setting up north of I-90.

Flood warnings have been issued for the Flathead and Mission Valleys with Flood Watches in place for the Glacier Region along with the Clark Fork River near Missoula. Due to the on going rain significant rises in creaks and streams is expected with widespread minor flooding possible.

Showers will linger primarily for northwest Montana tonight into Tuesday.

We'll see a quick warm up with sunshine and dry weather Wednesday with highs running mostly in the 70s.

This doesn't last long as our next weather system brings rain showers quickly back for Thursday.