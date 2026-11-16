Weather Forecast: Rain Monday, changing to rain & snow Tuesday

MISSOULA — An approaching low pressure system will bring light rain showers to western Montana today. Expect high to top out in the low to mid 40s.

The low will pass through tonight into Tuesday bringing widespread valley rain/snow along with mountain snow. The heaviest snow will fall in the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 11 pm Monday to 11 pm Tuesday for elevations above 3,500 ft.

Right Now Snow amounts look like this:



Lost Trail Pass: 5-10"

Georgetown Lake: 4-8"

Lolo Pass: 3-5"

Sula: 2-4"

Philipsburg: 2-4"

Lewis

Valleys will see rain transition to snow or a rain/snow tonight into Tuesday with only light accumulations expected.

We're looking at cool weather sticking around through the rest of the week with highs in the 30s Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.