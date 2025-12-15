Weather Forecast: Rain showers and breezy winds Monday

MISSOULA — Looking at another very active weather week ahead. Below is a timeline of how things will play out.

Monday - Tuesday:

Rain showers return this afternoon with the heaviest rain again impacting northwest Montana. Winds pick up this afternoon and evening as well as a low pressure moves through the northern Rockies. Highs today top out in the 40s.

Flash Flood Watch (Now - Wednesday afternoon): This is for areas around Libby and specifically for the potential failure of the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Structure related to additional rainfall early this week. Officials are currently working to mitigate this potential hazard by releasing additional water to take pressure off the diversion structure; these water flows are expected to stay below peak levels during the flood event last Thursday.

Wind Advisory (5 pm Monday - 3 am Tuesday): This is for northwest Montana where winds will pick up tonight. Gusts could be around 35-40 mph.

Tuesday Night - Wednesday:

A strong Pacific system will bring strong winds and quick change from rain to snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow bands will be possible with this system Wednesday morning and wet roads could quickly freeze.

High Wind Watch (Tuesday night - Wednesday afternoon): This watch is for all of western Montana where strong winds with gusts of 45-55 mph will be possible. Power outages, downed trees and limbs will be possible as well.

Winter Storm Watch (Tuesday night - Wednesday night): This is for the Glacier Region, as the front moves through heavy snow could set up. Right now, valleys could see 1"-to-5" with 8"-to-14" in the mountains, this includes Marias Pass. Winds could also gust up to 50 mph making for very difficult travel.

Thursday - Friday:

Rain and snow showers stick around to end the week with highs in the 30s Thursday then back in the 30s to low 40s on Friday.