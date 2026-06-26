Weather Forecast: Rain showers and cooler through the weekend

MISSOULA — A cold front arrives today bringing scattered rain showers along with cooler weather. Highs Friday top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be cloudy with just light off and on rain showers, these will be most widespread for areas along and south of I-90.

Saturday night and Sunday our next system will bring widespread rain and mountain snow. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the mountains across west-central and southwest Montana. These start Saturday night and go through Monday morning.

Lewis

Passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail along with Georgetown Lake could see up to 8" of snow by Monday morning.

Rain showers stick around through Tuesday of next week before warmer and drier weather returns by Wednesday.