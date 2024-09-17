Weather Forecast: Rain showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Another active weather pattern sets up today through Wednesday.

Out in front of a low pressure system, scattered rain showers or thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon and evening. Some storms could bring heavy rain as they move through.

Rain becomes more widespread and steady overnight into Wednesday morning as the low moves through eastern Montana.

Because the path of the low travels more east of us, the heaviest sets up along and east of the Divide with lighter amounts the further west you travel.

We'll dry out a bit Thursday and Friday with highs running in the 60s to low 70s.

