Weather Forecast: Rain showers and windy to start the week

MISSOULA — A very wet and mild weather pattern sets up this week with rounds of valley rain and mountain snow or rain/snow setting up each day through Friday.

A few light showers Monday morning will lead to more widespread rain Monday afternoon and evening. The winds also pick up later today as a low pressure works it's way through the northern Rockies.

Wind Advisory (11 pm Monday - 11 am Tuesday): Northwest Montana west of the divide will see wind gusts around 40-50 mph tonight and continuing into Tuesday morning.

High Wind Warning (2 pm Monday - 10 am Tuesday): Northwest Montana east of the divide will see wind gusts around 60-70 mph tonight into Tuesday.

Rain will continue each day through Friday with rounds of heavy rain setting up for Idaho along with areas along the Montana/Idaho border.

Flood Watch (Monday - Thursday): Clearwater and Idaho Counties in Idaho along with Mineral County in Montana are under a Flood Watch through Thursday. Heavy rain along with melting snow could lead to a rapid rise in rives and streams. Residents in steep terrain and near waterways should prepare for significant rises and potential flooding, as the unusual duration and intensity of this event will stress river basins far beyond typical winter norms.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, things look to dry out just a bit, however, scattered showers stick around with highs remaining in the 40s.