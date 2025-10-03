Weather Forecast: Rain showers Friday, Mountain snow this weekend

MISSOULA — Steady rain falling this morning across west-central and southwest Montana. Expected this to continue off and on into the early afternoon. Northwest Montana will remain dry with decreasing cloud cover through the day.

Expect a dry start to the day Saturday with scattered rain showers developing by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s.

A system drops south out of Canada Saturday into Sunday morning. With the cooler air, snow will fall in the mountains primarily impacting locations along and east of the divide.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Glacier Region with 2"-to-6" possible above 5,500 ft and 6+" above 7,000 ft.

Lesser amounts are expected at lower elevations, however, snow leverls could fall to as low as 3,000 ft. by Sunday morning leading to some very light snow in some valleys. Marias Pass over Highway 2 between east and west Glacier could see 1/2"-to-2".

Looking at next week, skies clear leading to some great Fall weather. However, with the cooler air in place, Monday and Tuesday mornings will be the coldest of the season with lows in the 20s to low 30s for all of western Montana.