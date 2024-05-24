Weather Forecast: Rain showers into Saturday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue to impact primarily northwest Montana on your Friday. Highs today will top out mostly in the low to mid 60s.

More widespread rain develops Saturday as another low pressure moves through the region. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s.

We will see a major pattern change start to develop Sunday but really move in by the start of next week.

High pressure will return, bringing sunshine and mild weather back to the forecast.

Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, 70s Monday then upper 70s and 80s by Tuesday of next week.

This doesn't look to last to long as models show another cool and wet weather pattern bringing more rain showers and dropping temperatures back to the 50s and 60s by around Wednesday of next week.