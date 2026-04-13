Weather Forecast: Rain showers Monday

MISSOULA — Looking at light rain along with cooler temperatures Monday as highs top out mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect a brief dry period Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Precipitation quickly returns to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday then drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday behind the front.

Valley will generally see rain on Wednesday then maybe mix with some snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Mountain passes will see snow return during this time frame. For those with travel plans over those passes Wednesday into Thursday, be prepared for some winter driving conditions.