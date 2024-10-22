Weather Forecast: Rain showers return Wednesday

MISSOULA — We are looking at a very nice Fall afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Our next system rolls in Wednesday bringing some valley rain and mountain snow primarily to locations along and south of the I-90 corridor.

The highs will again be running in the 50s.

Pleasant weather sets up Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Models are pointing towards an active and cooler weather pattern setting by the start of next week.

Rain showers develop Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures then fall into the 40s for most of next week with valley rain and mountain snow developing as well.

