Weather Forecast: Rain showers set up Tuesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers return to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front approaches. These showers will be most widespread this afternoon and evening across northwest Montana. Highs top out top out in the 40s for northwest Montana and 50s to low 60s for west-central and southwest Montana.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing mountain snow, valley rain and breezy winds to the forecast Wednesday. Valley winds could gust between 30-40 mph with 50-60 mph winds in the mountains.

The coolest day of the week will be Thursday as highs top out only in the 40s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure looks to return with mild and dry weather as highs return to the mid and upper 60s by Sunday.