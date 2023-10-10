Weather Forecast: Rain showers this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — We're looking at some scattered rain showers for your Tuesday afternoon.

The highs today are topping out in the 60s.

Rain showers will continue tonight into Wednesday morning, with a few light showers lingering into Wednesday afternoon.

The highs on Wednesday top out in the 50s.

Expect a few lingering showers Thursday with cloudy skies and highs again in the 50s.

Drier weather moves in for the weekend with temperatures hovering right around seasonal normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

