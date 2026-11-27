MISSOULA — Rain showers and cloudy skies continue Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A system will bring valley snow or rain/snow along with mountain snow to west-central and southwest Montana tonight into Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 5 pm this afternoon - 5 am Saturday morning. Lower elevation snow will be most likely east of the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Below is a look at potential snow amounts.



Lolo, Lost Trail, and Bozeman Pass: 3"-to-6"

Georgetown Lake: 4"-to-7"

Homestake and MacDonald Pass: 2"-to-4"

Ananconda, Philipsburg and Butte: 2"-to-4"

Deer Lodge and Drummond: 1"-to-3"

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Friday Am Weather 11-27-2026

The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with highs in the 30s to low 40s. We'll see some fog Saturday morning then clearing by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy Skies Sunday.

Our next weather system will bring mountain snow along with valley rain/snow back to the forecast Monday with highs remaining in the 30s to low 40s.