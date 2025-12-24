Weather Forecast: Rain showers and mild Christmas Eve

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday. We'll be dry with valley fog early, some locations may see fog linger into the afternoon.

A mild weather system brings primarily rain showers to the region tonight into early Christmas morning. Depending on temperatures, freezing rain may set up leading to some icy roads. If traveling this evening, if you encounter wet roads, keep in mind that some may ice over.

Christmas Day will be mostly dry and quite mild with mostly to partly cloudy skies along with highs in the 40s.

An approaching cold front brings rain and snow back by Friday. This front will pass through Friday evening allowing snow levels to come back to valley floors Friday night. Snow is not expected to be heavy with valley accumulations expected to be less than 1". Mountain passes could see 3"-to-7" through the day Friday.

We'll be dry but cooler for the weekend with highs in the 20s to low 30s with mostly to partly cloud skies Saturday and Sunday.