Weather Forecast: Rain showers tonight into Tuesday

MISSOULA — Clouds will be increasing this afternoon in front of our next weather system that brings another round of rain showers tonight and Tuesday. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s both today and Tuesdsay.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly begin to warm, however, scattered showers will remain a possibility each day as we remain under a somewhat active weather pattern.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday, then mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.

Taking a quick look at the long term. A strong ridge of high pressure will build Sunday into next week.

This looks to bring an end to our cool and wet weather with upper 70s and 80s returning next week.

