Weather Forecast: Rain showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a very mild and dry past few days, A low pressure system and cold front brings valley rain and mountain snow showers to the region Wednesday. Showers will be most widespread this afternoon and evening with highs today in the 40.

Rain will be able to mix with snow in the lower elevations tonight into Thursday morning, however, most of the snow will remain in the mountains.

Friday into the upcoming weekend, western Montana stays in a somewhat active weather pattern with scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 40s Friday then warm back into the 50s for the weekend.