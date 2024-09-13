Weather Forecast: Rain slows down while temps warm slightly for the weekend

MISSOULA — The rain will come back around early next week, but it will start to slow down this morning.

By afternoon, skies should be clearing up a little bit to let some sunshine in. Basically, grab an umbrella for the morning commute only!

Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with warmer weather coming in time for Saturday/Sunday.

Outdoor weekend activities like the Griz game at home should be beautiful for the most part - partly cloudy skies and 70°s. However, scattered showers may pop-up again Saturday night and Sunday night, so be ready for changing weather.

Next week, rain returns widespread again. Long-range trends show cooler and wetter weather sticking around for a while.