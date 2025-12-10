Weather Forecast: Rapidly rising snow levels Wednesday

MISSOULA — Snow showers will fall early this morning across northwest Montana, primarily impacting the Glacier Region along with the Seeley/Swan Valley. This will then transitions into all rain through the day as we have very wet, warm and windy day ahead of us.

Rain showers and gusty winds set up Wednesday with highs in the 40s and even a few low 50s. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph will be possible across the region.

The strongest winds will set up along and south of the I-90 corridor where gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible starting this morning and continuing into the afternoon.

Rain showers continue Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the 40s and even some low 50s.

Drier weather sets up for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds along with very mild temperatures.