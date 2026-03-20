Weather Forecast: Record highs again Friday

MISSOULA — Record highs again possible for areas primarily along and south of I-90 Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest Montana will remain cooler with more clouds and light rain showers as moisture from a weak atmospheric river continues to move through.

Expect breezy winds again Friday with gusts of 25-35 mph by the afternoon.

A cold front will drop temperatures closer to seasonal normal for the weekend with highs back in the upper 40s to low 50s. As the front moves through, rain showers will develop for all of western Montana Friday night into Saturday morning.

Taking a quick look at next week, highs remain in the 40s and 50s with rain showers sticking around, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.