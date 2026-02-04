Weather Forecast: Record highs possible to end the week

MISSOULA — Today through Saturday, a strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the region bringing well above normal temperatures and the potential for daily record highs. The primary forecast challenge remains the potential for valley fog and inversions which could suppress daytime warming, particularly in northwest Montana.

Sunday through Tuesday, a pattern transition begins as showers and southwest winds increase ahead of an incoming system. The ridge will be displaced by an upper- level trough, introducing cooler temperatures and precipitation chances.

This does not look to be a major system, however, winter driving conditions could return to mountain passes starting Sunday and continuing into the start of next week. Valley will see precipitation fall as rain with maybe some snow mixing in at times as well.