Weather Forecast: Remaining warm and dry through the week

MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm weather continues for us all week with highs running 10-20 degrees above normal as we top out in the low to upper 70s.

If you have plans to be on the water Friday, be prepared for breezy winds to develop as a low pressure and cold front approach. This will lead to choppy lake conditions with gusts of 20-30 mph possible.

The previously mentioned low pressure and cold front will bring much cooler air for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s Saturday and 40s Sunday.

The biggest question mark is still where the heaviest rain and snow will set up. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to fall in the mountains along and east of the divide. If you have plans to travel over Marias, Rogers, Macdonald or Homestake Passes Saturday night and Sunday, be prepared for snow and winter driving conditions.

Valleys west of the divide will see scattered rain Saturday then rain or a rain/snow mix Saturday night into Sunday.